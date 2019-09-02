LPL Financial LLC Purchases 182,622 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $161,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. 20,418,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,387,210. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

