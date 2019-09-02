LPL Financial LLC Purchases 72,586 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $112,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583,366 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,864 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,355,000 after acquiring an additional 379,646 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 2,924,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,420,000 after acquiring an additional 264,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,747,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 860,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,366. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

