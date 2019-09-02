LPL Financial LLC Purchases 777,174 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $122,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 245,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 242,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.66. 1,824,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,343. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

