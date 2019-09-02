LPL Financial LLC Purchases 97,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,403,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,927 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $229,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.40. 9,819,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,942,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

