Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Trading Up 3.9%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s share price was up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76, approximately 97,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 53,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

About Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.