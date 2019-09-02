Lunes (LUNES) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,396.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $540,951.00 and approximately $14,396.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00219524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.01294647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.