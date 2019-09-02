Lunes Reaches Market Capitalization of $350,544.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Lunes coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and STEX. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $350,544.00 and $4,460.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00220881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.01346743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021043 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

