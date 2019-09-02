Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.00

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 140355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.99, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

