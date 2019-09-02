Magna International (NYSE:MGA) & Puradyn Filter Technologies (NYSE:PFTI) Head to Head Comparison

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Magna International alerts:

This table compares Magna International and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $40.83 billion 0.39 $2.30 billion $6.71 7.47 Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.41 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 6.35% 18.19% 7.82% Puradyn Filter Technologies -29.42% N/A -38.37%

Volatility & Risk

Magna International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magna International and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 7 5 0 2.42 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magna International presently has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Magna International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Puradyn Filter Technologies does not pay a dividend. Magna International pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magna International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Magna International beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems. Its Power & Vision segment offers manual, hybrid, and dual-clutch transmissions systems; mild hybrid solutions; high voltage edrives and electrified components; chassis, glow plug control, powertrain control, and mechatronic control modules; four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and disconnect systems; thermal management and lubrication systems; transmission clutch/carrier components, precision stampings and shafts, and automated driving systems; latching systems, door modules, power closures, hinges and wireforming, and handles; interior and exterior mirrors, and actuators; and front and rear lighting, tail lamps, and other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides recliners, manual and power adjusters, and seat structures. Its Complete Vehicles segment offers modular solutions for system and parts, as well as complete vehicle manufacturing services. The company serves original equipment manufacturer and non-automotive customers, as well as tier 1 companies, and medium and heavy truck manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Aurora, Canada.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.