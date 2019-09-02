Massachusetts Institute of Technology Takes $1.83 Million Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. LexinFintech accounts for about 1.7% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Massachusetts Institute of Technology owned 0.10% of LexinFintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LX. TT International bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,505,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $7,924,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $6,577,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $6,044,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 899.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 528,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,534 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. 1,588,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,708. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.99.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

