Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Trading Down 0.5%

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.98 ($0.69) and last traded at A$0.98 ($0.69), approximately 28,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

About Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD)

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.