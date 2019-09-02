Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $5.10. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

About Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

