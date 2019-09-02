Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Mega Uranium shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 309,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mega Uranium from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Mega Uranium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $32.64 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

