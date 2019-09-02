Memetic / PepeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $190,409.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $190,409.00 and $207.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00821739 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003409 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.