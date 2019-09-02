Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Reaches $203,884.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $203,884.00 and $1,361.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00792133 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

