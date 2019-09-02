Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded Metro Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 583.75 ($7.63).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.51) on Thursday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 262.79 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,086 ($40.32). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 355.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 677.73. The firm has a market cap of $463.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.97.

In other news, insider Craig Donaldson acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,536 ($64,727.56). Also, insider Vernon W. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £275,000 ($359,336.21).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.