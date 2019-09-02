Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management trimmed its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries makes up 1.4% of THB Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 688.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Miller Industries news, Director Theodore H. Ashford III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $254,384.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,245. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,494. The firm has a market cap of $356.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.35 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

