Mincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Mincoin has a market cap of $44,222.00 and $3.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00644246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,783,043 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

