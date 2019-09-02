Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading 3.4% Higher

Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), 5,119 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 million and a P/E ratio of 31.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Mind Gym’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Mind Gym’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Mind Gym Company Profile (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

