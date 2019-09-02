Minereum (MNE) Achieves Market Cap of $83,084.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $83,084.00 and $281.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00220517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.01310497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089702 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021433 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,768,641 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

