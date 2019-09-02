MintCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. During the last week, MintCoin has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $2.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

