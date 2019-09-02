MIR COIN (MIR) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $73,536.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

