Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Holdings in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,201,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $24,049,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $20,707,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $15,678,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,780. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

