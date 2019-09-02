MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $37.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $38.16 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $153.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.42 million to $154.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $169.15 million, with estimates ranging from $164.88 million to $172.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 605,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.