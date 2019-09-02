Monero (XMR) Price Tops $73.56 on Major Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Monero has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.56 or 0.00707530 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $68.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006293 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004250 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,188,310 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, BitBay, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Braziliex, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, Exmo, Nanex, Coinut, TradeOgre, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Binance, Mercatox, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, B2BX, OKEx, Bitlish, Bittrex, DragonEX, Graviex, Liquid, Coinroom, Huobi, Bisq, Bithumb, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Ovis, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, HitBTC, Bitbns, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

