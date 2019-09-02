Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 122,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 25.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 135,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $49,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

