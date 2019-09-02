Monetta Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 481.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 628,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,924 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 736,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,743. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

