Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32, 317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 43.95% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.