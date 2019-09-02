Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,156,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,732,000 after buying an additional 113,460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,303. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

