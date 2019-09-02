Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOV. TheStreet downgraded Movado Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Movado Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Movado Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.