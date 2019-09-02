MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 10,758 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 203,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 115,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

VZ traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $58.16. 9,215,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,458,454. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $239.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

