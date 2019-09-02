MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 4,551 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.35. 11,209,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.