MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $29.61 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.7% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $294.76. 1,362,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,271. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $299.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.04.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

