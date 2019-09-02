MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,345 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 462.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.62. 2,946,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,009. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

