MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 829 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 33,491.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,828 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 20,056.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after purchasing an additional 636,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Linde by 8.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,827,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,346,000 after purchasing an additional 373,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.91. 1,619,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,027. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

