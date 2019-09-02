MUSE Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. MUSE has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official website is soundac.io. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

