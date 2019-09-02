Myriad Tops 1-Day Volume of $559.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Myriad has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $559.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,696,020,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

