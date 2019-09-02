Nectar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $572.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $7.50 and $51.55. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $572.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00158294 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,411.55 or 1.00644184 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003789 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002939 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

