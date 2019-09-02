Netrum (NTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $479,463.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Netrum has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a market cap of $479,463.00 and $1,853.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,573,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,738 coins.

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

