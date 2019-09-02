Network-1 Technologies Inc Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $2.44 on Monday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

