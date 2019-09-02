Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will report $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 218.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

