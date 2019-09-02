Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI) Shares Down 11.4%

Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Newgioco Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price objective for the company.

Newgioco Group Company Profile (OTC:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Newgioco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newgioco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.