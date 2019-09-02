Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 70.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $322,366.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,112,670,321 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, cfinex, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

