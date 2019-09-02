Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 237,316 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,316 shares during the quarter. AmeriCold Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.20% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. 813,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

