Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,808 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

