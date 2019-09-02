Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,519,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,230,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 104,042 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after buying an additional 148,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 953,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 392,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $319,363.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,589.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $830,984.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $2,046,791. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,716. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.