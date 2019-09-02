Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $25.67 Million Stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the quarter. Kemper makes up 2.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after buying an additional 389,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Kemper by 227.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Kemper by 38.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 260,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,929 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPR. William Blair downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

KMPR traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 666,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.