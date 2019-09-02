Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $221.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,403. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.37 and its 200 day moving average is $188.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,019.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $651,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,397.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $34,245,872. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.