Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.64% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $45.00. 164,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.50 million, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

