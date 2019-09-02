Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 7,553 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. SkyWest comprises approximately 0.9% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.32% of SkyWest worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,263,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 162.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $191,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 7,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $437,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 19,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $1,169,178.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,634 shares of company stock worth $5,319,783. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.26. 106,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,579. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

